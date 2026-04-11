The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
8h

"I mean to describe it [the Israeli attack on Lebanon] as a terror attack is probably not far."

Of course it was a terror attack. Pretend Russia or Iran had done anything even remotely comparable. Nobody would hesitate to call it what it is.

Why mince words?

Reply
Share
Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
5h

Alasdair Crooke is one of the most informed and interesting experts on the Iranian situation. I've been following him for awhile now, and trust his analysis. Unlike most Americans, he actually knows Iranians.....has an institute for Islamic/Western dialogue..........I think in Beirut.

I sincerely hope what Alasdair is predicting is going to come true. It's way past time Amerikkka stopped freezing the assets of other countries, sanctioning their economies and believing it can dictate to them what they must do or not do.

We watched the BS of demanding Saddam Hussein disarm, so Amerikkka could go in and kill more easily.........thank God Iran isn't going to fall for that fascistic double standard.

AMERIKKA DISARM.........SHUT DOWN YOUR WEAPONS MANUFACTURING.......AND GIVE YOUR PEOPLE GOOD HEALTH CARE. It's way past time you chose Peace and Prosperity

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture