Links:
Powell’s City of Books (Oct. 11 at 7:00pm Portland, OR)
Town Hall Seattle (Oct. 12th at 7:30pm Seattle, WA)
Labyrinth Books (Oct. 14th at 6:00pm Princeton, NJ) (Chris Hedges only)
Comic Arts Festival of Eugene on October 18th at 1:00 pm (Joe Sacco only, in conversation with Jaime Hernandez) (Oct. 18th Eugene, OR)
Arch Street Meeting House (Oct 18th at 5:00pm Philadelphia, PA)—pay what you can at the door
Ottawa International Writers Festival (Oct. 25th Ottawa, ON, Chris Hedges only–buy tickets to the in-person event and/or livestream here (link)
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Thank you for everything you do to keep the horrors of the Gaza genocide in the minds of people everywhere. Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, and the other right-wing members of the current Israeli government deserve universal condemnation and long prison sentences!
Please come to Vancouver BC