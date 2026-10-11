The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Ron's avatar
Ron
Oct 11

Thank you for everything you do to keep the horrors of the Gaza genocide in the minds of people everywhere. Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, and the other right-wing members of the current Israeli government deserve universal condemnation and long prison sentences!

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Lesa's avatar
Lesa
Oct 11

Please come to Vancouver BC

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