Powell’s City of Books (Oct. 11 at 7:00pm Portland, OR)

Town Hall Seattle (Oct. 12th at 7:30pm Seattle, WA)

Labyrinth Books (Oct. 14th at 6:00pm Princeton, NJ) (Chris Hedges only)

Comic Arts Festival of Eugene on October 18th at 1:00 pm (Joe Sacco only, in conversation with Jaime Hernandez) (Oct. 18th Eugene, OR)

Arch Street Meeting House (Oct 18th at 5:00pm Philadelphia, PA)—pay what you can at the door