Feral Finster
12h

Any even semi-honest judge would declare the New Jersey law to be flatly unconstitutional. Similar laws have been held unconstitutional whenever the issue was raised.

But - there's a catch. Even if you win in court, the proponents of the law will appeal, and keep appealing. The plaintiff, meanwhile, suffers whatever penalty the law provides and has to keep paying legal bills in the meantime. Even if they win, they won't get those attorney fees.

And there always is a chance that a judge with ambitions for bigger and better things will rule in favor of the constitutionality of the law.

So from the anti-free speech side, it's a no-lose proposition. It's not as if this Robert Karabanchak turd will have to pay for the New Jersey AG out of his own pocket. Of course, were that piece of shit subject to one-tenth the atrocities that Gazans suffer every single day, he'd be screaming that he is far too important and somebody needs to get him out of here.

Those Gazans who would be suffering with him? Holmes, he's a democrat and a liberal. Like his conservative republican buddies, he could not care less.

Ki
12h

This appears to be the way we will be silenced in the U.S.

I come to realize that it’s part of a long-game strategy. We know that there is an actual industry in creating and nurturing hostilities that can be weaponized at a later date for other purposes, not always in plain sight to the entire world, until now.

You are confirming also how victims transform into victimizers, at a given moment, in the service of some power that will dehumanize and annihilate them, when their purpose is served and they have no further use value.

I have college friends and acquaintances who stood up courageously to South African apartheid in the 1980s. Recently, one of them whined about how scared they are for their own lives today as Jews in the NYC, right about when Columbia University was gearing up to prohibit free speech on campus, because Trump and his threat to withhold federal funding largesse. My reply was: What are you talking about? I later realized the person was fishing to determine who stood where.

