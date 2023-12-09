Discover more from The Chris Hedges Report
Addressing the Middle East crisis with a talk titled "The Genocide in Gaza" on December 6, 2023 at The Sanctuary for Independent Media in North Troy NY.
The Genocide in Gaza
Write my name on my leg, Mama - --Zeina Azzam
“Some parents in Gaza have resorted to writing their children's names on their legs to help identify them should either they or the children be killed.” - CNN, 10/22/2023
Write my name on my leg, Mama
Use the black permanent marker
with the ink that doesn’t bleed
if it gets wet, the one that doesn’t melt
if it’s exposed to heat
Write my name on my leg, Mama
Make the lines thick and clear
Add your special flourishes
so I can take comfort in seeing
my mama’s handwriting when I go to sleep
Write my name on my leg, Mama
and on the legs of my sisters and brothers
This way we will belong together
This way we will be known
as your children
Write my name on my leg, Mama
and please write your name
and Baba’s name on your legs, too
so we will be remembered
as a family
Write my name on my leg, Mama
Don’t add any numbers
like when I was born or the address of our home
I don’t want the world to list me as a number
I have a name and I am not a number
Write my name on my leg, Mama
When the bomb hits our house
When the walls crush our skulls and bones
our legs will tell our story, how
there was nowhere for us to run
—Zeina Azzam
Found here: https://www.commondreams.org/further/this-is-how-we-live-people-come-together-die-together-are-buried-together-in-the-same-shroud
the question that has never been answered fully is why? Why is this allowed in a post colonial world? Who are the "true" operators and their reasons. MIC for sure, WEF unlinked, Bank of London, Federal Reserve Bank, Black Rock, Vanguard, all operating in full force in Western nations, rarely mentioned when they fund all of this. Why aren't we directed towards them rather than this shit we already know as poet, Auden already said. This leads to the question not only about the number of Zionists in our government and institutions, but whether their loyaltly to USA is not usurped by their loyalty to Israel. My feeling is that we have traitors to the USA within our institutions and our government. Prove me wrong.