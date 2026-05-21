The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Fran's avatar
Fran
31mEdited

I would love to read this book. Birdwatching has been a hobby since college. I picked it up by taking a course in ornithology. The teacher who taught the course had shared bird watching with her husband, also a professor, but died the year before. Many years later my husband and I were driving down a rural road, and an injured starling was lying on the road surrounded by other starlings who were pacing, and seemed agitated. My husband stopped the car, and I got out, picked up the starling and took it across the road to a house and placed it on a lawn. Very suddenly many starlings surrounded us. They were agitated, anxious, and I could feel it. They stayed until the moment of the starlings death which they perceived in it's absolute stillness, then quite suddenly flew off. What seemed strange was sharing this anxious moment with starlings who were experiencing the same anxiety I felt, and yes I could feel it. That was the first and last time I felt as if I were part of a flock of birds, that is one of them.

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Stan Kopacz's avatar
Stan Kopacz
20m

Great interview. I needed some recharge. Just listening to these two guys was a renovation of spirit.

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